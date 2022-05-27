Tampa launches 'Love Your Park' camping in response to increased vandalism

The city said damaged restrooms, graffiti and purposefully set fires are taking away from funds that should be used for regular park maintenance and projects.

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa has been dealing with more vandalism than usual, so it's asking for our help to keep our parks looking beautiful.

City officials say since March, they've had to clean up more than a dozen vandalism incidents in park facilities — incidents that cost taxpayers thousands of unnecessary dollars.

Damaged restrooms, graffiti and purposefully set fires are taking away from funds that should be used for regular park maintenance and improvement projects, the city said in a news release.

"Every time our facilities team responds to vandalism at a city park or facility, it diverts time, money and resources from other parks that need our help,” Adriana Colina, the city's director of logistics & asset management, said. “From mending fences damaged by weather, to giving a facility a fresh coat of paint, every dollar matters. We don’t want unnecessary vandalism to take away from that.”

That's why Tampa is launching the "Love Your Park" campaign. It focuses on showing pride in our parks and encouraging members of the community to be the eyes and ears of the city.

The city plans to put up signage in city facilities and recreation centers explaining the best ways to prevent and report vandalism. Tampa's Community Engagement & Partnership Team will also help raise awareness with the neighborhood associations.

“Vandalism is a crime," Major Eric DeFelice of the Tampa Police Department said. "If you choose to vandalize a Tampa Parks & Recreation facility, or commit any other act of vandalism, our detectives will find you, and you will be charged with the crime."