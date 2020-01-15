TAMPA, Fla — A man told Tampa police he was “possessed by a spirit” and smoking a cigar during a religious ceremony when he burned a child – but he claimed it was just an accident.
Officers say it was intentional.
Jaime Amoguea Fonseca is accused of burning a child with a lit cigar, while a group of people were participating in Santeria ritual.
According to the arrest report, the child told police Amoguea Fonseca lifted up his shirt without his permission, pressed a lit cigar between his shoulder blades – and held it there.
Police say his injuries matched his story, so officers took Amoguea Fonseca into custody.
The 32-year-old is charged with aggravated child abuse.
Officers say the child’s mother is a friend of Amoguea Fonseca, and she was there when it happened because the ceremony was taking place at their home.
