TAMPA, Fla. — Times are tough right now, but the mayor of Tampa is looking to bring the community together for some fun -- virtually, of course.

Mayor Jane Castor joined forces with iHeartMedia to launch nightly dance and karaoke parties. The best part is, you don't have to leave your home to participate.

Castor said every night at 6 p.m., turn on your favorite radio station to join Mayor Jane's Karaoke Dance Party.

“I know times are hard, but that’s why now more than ever we need to come together as a community--even if it's online and over the airwaves,” Castor said. “This is an opportunity to step outside, take a break, and have some much-needed fun. In Tampa, even while we are apart we are never alone; and by tuning in to the same music, we can take a moment to sing, dance, and find ways to be happy at home. There’s nothing like some great music to uplift our community’s spirit and remind us that we will get through this together.”

Castor also encourages listeners to take the party outside, as long as you practice social distancing with your neighbors.

The party plays every night on the following radio stations:

93.3FLZ

Mix 100.7

95.7 The Beat

Rumba 106.5

98Rock

US 103.5

