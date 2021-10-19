Tampa mayor wants new developers to help build more sidewalks

Research shows Tampa ranks among the deadliest metro areas for pedestrians.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is asking city council members to consider a new rule that would require developers to help the city build more sidewalks.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, council members will look at the proposed change to the city's building code that would require developers to either build a sidewalk in front of a new home or put money into the city's sidewalk trust fund. As it is now, the city's code allows developers to work around contributing to new sidewalks.

"I want to thank the City Council members who have already come forward in support of removing these loopholes," Mayor Castor said. "They know this is an issue that impacts the safety of neighborhoods across the entire city and is a no-brainer for a community where pedestrian safety is a top priority."

Tampa has consistently ranked among the deadliest cities for pedestrians. A study was done by the advocacy group Smart Growth America placed Tampa as the eighth deadliest metro city for pedestrians.

According to the study, 968 pedestrians were killed in the Tampa-St.Petersburg-Clearwater area between 2010 and 2019.