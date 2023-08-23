Tampa mayor, fire chief highlight need for funding amid disagreement with union

The TFR union president is calling for new stations, but the mayor said the current plan for the proposed budget is more efficient.

TAMPA, Florida — Construction is underway for the training grounds of Tampa Fire Rescue after minimal upgrades in the 45 years of its existence, according to city leaders.

During a preview of the soon-to-be-ready, upgraded simulator, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp underscored the need to fund such initiatives to support the department during a time of rapid growth.

Additional firefighters, at least 30, five new ambulances, and improvements to the existing stations are among what the mayor is calling for under her proposed budget for next year.

However, the head of TFR's union is calling for more stations. Castor argues it's not necessary for this budget cycle.

"We do not need additional fire stations at this time," Castor said.

Local 754 President Nicolas Stocco argues adding more stations is necessary.

In an interview this month, Stocco said that the department is not keeping up with the city's booming population. As a result, the city's fire rescue response times are not up to industry standards, he said.

Stocco said the lack of strategically located fire stations contributes to the length of time for responses.

However, Mayor Castor said she and the fire chief believe dispersing additional new members and ambulances will meet the needs and improve the response times. Castor adds most calls for service are also for medical emergencies – something the fire chief has also reiterated in the past.

Public hearings for the 2024 budget are set to take place on Sept. 5 and Sept. 19.

The newly upgraded simulator at the training grounds will consist of a new fire tower, an elevator shaft to practice responding to fires in high rises, along with 15 shipping containers that include burn chambers capable of exposure to extreme temperatures.