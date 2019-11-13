TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor has once again proven the old adage - once an officer, always an officer.

Tampa police say after Castor saw a suspicious person circling a block on a bicycle -- who appeared to be casing homes in a neighborhood -- her law enforcement instincts kicked in.

Castor became the first woman to serve as Tampa Police Chief in 2009. She held that position until 2015, and she was elected mayor of Tampa on April 23, 2019.

In this case, she not only kept an eye on the person, she also had an officer dispatched to the location. Castor's detailed description matched the description of a man seen on a bicycle burglarizing residential sheds in the area, police say. Surveillance videos of the burglaries also fit the same man's description.

The man, identified by police as Jesse Don Hickman, was later stopped after running a stop sign. He was taken into custody after, police say, the same baseball cap and "unique" tennis shoes seen on the surveillance video were found in his backpack.

Detectives say he later admitted to the burglary and has been charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tampa police sent out a special thanks to their former chief, adding, "Thanks to Mayor Castor's awareness, observation, and call for service, officers were dispatched quickly and able to apprehend Hickman before another crime could be committed."

