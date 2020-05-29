Tampa Mayor Jane Castor approves Busch Gardens' plan to reopen

There's still no exact word on what date the gates would be back open.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor have both now endorsed Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island's plan to reopen soon.

The theme parks were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, SeaWorld Entertainment, which owns Busch Gardens got the green-light from Orange County to reopen its Orlando parks. The plan now awaits final approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Now, 10 Tampa Bay has learned the Tampa area parks have gotten similar green-lights from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Hillsborough County and are also awaiting the governor's final approval.

The Orlando parks are targeting a June 10 reopening date for employee appreciation day and then a June 11 public reopening. In documents obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, Busch Gardens did not indicate an exact reopening date in Tampa. But, it is likely to fall around the same time as the SeaWorld date.

"We are following the CDC guidelines and the advice of outside medical consultants to prepare to reopen Busch Gardens Tampa and Adventure Island safely," Busch Gardens told 10 Tampa Bay in a statement. "We have developed a range of precautions and safety measures all of which are designed to provide our employees and guests a safe, healthy, and clean environment. We will be submitting our plan to the Governor and hope to make official announcements regarding Busch Gardens Tampa and Adventure Island soon."

When guests return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay & Adventure Island, they will notice many changes. People will be required to wear face masks, and some rides are even being altered to have fewer seats.

Guests and staff members will be required to pass temperature checks before entering the parks.

Summary of changes: