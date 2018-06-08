A Tampa middle school teacher was arrested Monday and now faces several charges.

Alex Jeffrey Hull, 31, a teacher at Benito Middle School, is charged with two counts of sexual battery, four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct and two counts of showing obscene materials to a minor. That was for one student.

For a second student, there were three counts of sexual battery and one count each of lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct and showing obscene materials to a minor.

Investigators did not go into details about the crimes but say they involved two students at Benito Middle School between November 2017 and May 2018.

The allegations came to light when a parent of one of the victims came forward.

Police say there’s no evidence there were any other victims involved and are urging parents who may know of other possible victims to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.

