Tampa mom organizes walk in response to 'Pride On The River' cancellation

Organizers said they canceled the annual event due to a new law that could punish establishments for holding "adult live performances" in front of children.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Gov. Ron DeSantis is in New Hampshire ahead of his expected presidential campaign, some of his newly-signed laws are making waves in Florida.

Among them is a law that bans children from attending "adult live performances," a law that has critics concerned about the impact of Pride events.

Recently, Tampa Pride announced it's canceling its annual "Pride On The River" event, which takes place in September. A boat parade, along with performances at Armature Works, takes place.

But a Tampa mother is trying to keep Pride alive by organizing a walk through Facebook from Armature Works to Curtis Hixon Park.

"It was a very impulsive decision yesterday in the heat of the moment," Elizabeth Dugan said.

Dugan said the riverfront event is among the local Pride festivities she and other families living nearby enjoy. She said she's not hoping to gain anything from the walk other than helping bring people together in response to the impact of new legislation.

"I would be happy if five people showed up," Dugan said. "I would be happy if 100 people showed up."

For Dugan, Pride events hold more weight than some. It's been a journey to live her truth: Now married to her wife with one child and another on the way.

Tampa Pride organizers said the "Pride On The River" event was canceled because there was no possibility of closing off performances to adults only. Critics argue that the "adult live performances" target drag entertainers.

"Its right on the Riverwalk in Tampa and they have no fencing so we can't stop anybody from seeing it," Tampa Pride President Carrie West said.

Lawmakers in support of the new legislation argue it's aimed to keep children away from sexually explicit or lewd performances, but LGBTQ+ advocacy groups argue it's one of several new laws that discriminate against their communities.

Critics also argue the shows are down to parental choice.

"This is all just bringing people together who want to be supportive," Dugan said.

St. Pete Pride, the largest Pride parade in Florida, is still slated to happen in June.