'They weren't worth 5 seconds': Family fights for charges to be filed after serious motorcycle crash

A Tampa grandmother has been on life support in the hospital since the February crash.

TAMPA, Fla. — A local grandmother is fighting for her life after getting into a serious crash just a few minutes from her home.

Dorothy Valentin and her husband were headed home on a motorcycle after visiting her grandkids a day before her birthday when a car crashed into them.

The crash happened on Feb. 25. Both were sent to the hospital. Her husband has since been released, but she is still on life support at Tampa General Hospital.

"I'm frustrated, confused, sad, angry, grateful. You know just happy that my mom is alive," Keisha Aviles Valentin said breaking down in tears.

She's still processing the fact that her mom is still alive after visiting her in the hospital. After being sent home, doctors say her dad is expected to recover fine.

"My dad has a couple of fractured bones, his knee and his scapula, brain bleed, a pretty bad concussion," Aviles Valentin said.

Dorothy has a moderate to severe traumatic brain injury, several fractures to her skull and a fractured leg and arm.

"She just seemed so lifeless just laying there," Aviles Valentin said.

Keisha tells me her mom was with her husband on a motorcycle driving straight down Clewis Avenue when a woman turned into Ashley Oaks Court to get to some nearby condominiums. The impact of the car threw the couple off their motorcycle.

"She saw my parents and decided like they were not worth five seconds. That's when she decided they weren't worth waiting five seconds to turn. That's how I see it. I don't understand why she couldn't just wait," Aviles Valentin said.

The crash report by Hillsborough County deputies says the driver of the car failed to yield to the motorcycle that had the right of way, but no charges have been filed.

When asked if the driver should be held accountable, Aviles Valentin said, "Absolutely."

"I don't understand why she hasn't been. I want her to go to jail. If that's not the consequences, I'm not going to get upset, but I hope that she can repay what she did [and] have consequences another way," Aviles Valentin said.

Doctors say her mom will need a minimum of about three more weeks in the hospital, but a full recovery would take anywhere from six months to a year — that's why the family is looking for help. If you'd like to donate to them you can here.