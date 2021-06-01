Fire at Duffy's Sports Grill in Tampa causes $85,000 worth of damage

TAMPA, Fla. — A mulch fire spread into one of the walls Monday night at Duffy's Sports Grill on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.
It happened a little after 10 p.m.
Firefighters were able to extinguish flames on the restaurant's front wall façade. Investigators believe the fire started with "improperly discarded smoking material" near the cigarette receptacle in the mulch area. From there, the fire reached the actual building.
Nobody was hurt, and the fire was under control just before 11 p.m.
The flames caused moderate damage to the façade around the front entrance. There was also minor water and smoke damage in other parts of the building.
The estimated damage is around $85,000.
What other people are reading right now:
- Lightning look to extend lead over Hurricanes in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2
- New Zealand latest nation to sign space agreement with NASA
- Hurricane season officially begins today
- Tips on getting your business ready for hurricane season
- What can I get tax-free during Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter