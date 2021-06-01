x
Fire at Duffy's Sports Grill in Tampa causes $85,000 worth of damage

There were no injuries.
TAMPA, Fla. — A mulch fire spread into one of the walls Monday night at Duffy's Sports Grill on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

It happened a little after 10 p.m.

Firefighters were able to extinguish flames on the restaurant's front wall façade. Investigators believe the fire started with "improperly discarded smoking material" near the cigarette receptacle in the mulch area. From there, the fire reached the actual building.

Nobody was hurt, and the fire was under control just before 11 p.m.

The flames caused moderate damage to the façade around the front entrance. There was also minor water and smoke damage in other parts of the building.

The estimated damage is around $85,000.

