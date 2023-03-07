It's Election Day in Tampa: What's on the ballot and how to find your polling place

Aside from Tampa's mayor and city councilmember seats, four amendments to the city's charter are also on the ballot.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's time to vote here in Tampa — Election Day is March 7 for the city's municipal election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. And, so long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you still get to vote.

Voters will cast their ballots to decide which city leaders to elect.

Perhaps the biggest name on the ballot is Mayor Jane Castor, who is running for reelection and is unopposed.

However, city council seats in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are all up for grabs. The only person running unopposed is District 7's Luis Viera.

Beyond choosing the city's leaders, voters also have the opportunity to cast their ballot to decide on four potential amendments to the Tampa Charter.

Question 1: Would allow the city council to create standing boards, without requiring the mayor’s recommendation.

Question 2: Would require four city council votes to approve the mayor’s nominations for department heads and limit the time an existing city employee could serve in an interim role to 180 days.

Question 3: Would revise term limits for city council members, prohibiting them from serving more than four consecutive, full terms anywhere in the city.

Question 4: Would require the city’s Charter Review Advisory Commission to meet and review the charter every 8 years instead of 10.

"These are important races these are people who have taxing authority — they can make you taxes go up or go down," Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said. "They take care of all of your quality of life issues in your neighborhoods."

To find your Election Day polling place and everything you need to bring with you, click here. To review a sample ballot and the four proposed amendments to the Tampa Charter, click here.