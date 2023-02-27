Here's what's on the ballot in Tampa's municipal election

Early voting kicks off Monday in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Early voting will begin in Tampa this week for the city’s municipal election, where voters could shake up city council and pass changes to the city’s charter.

Tampa will have seven early voting sites open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the weekend ahead of Election Day on March 7:

Fred B. Karl County Center

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

New Tampa Regional Library

North Tampa Branch Library

West Tampa Branch Library

Voters are encouraged to bring their marked-up sample ballot for reference, and a Florida Driver's License or other photo/signature ID for voter check-in.

City elections typically see less turnout; for example, ~20% of registered voters voted in the 2019 municipal election, but Hillsborough County Election Officials have been working to drum up enthusiasm.

Roughly 240,000 registered voters in the city of Tampa are eligible to vote.

On the ballot this year: Mayor Jane Castor is running for re-election, though she’s unopposed on the ballot, several candidates are vying to fill city council seats in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 and voters will also weigh in on four potential changes to the city’s charter.

Question 1: Would allow city council to create standing boards, without requiring the mayor’s recommendation.

Question 2: Would require four city council votes to approve the mayor’s nominations for department heads and limit the time an existing city employee could serve in an interim role to 180 days.

Question 3: Would revise term limits for city council members, prohibiting them from serving more than four consecutive, full terms anywhere in the city.

Question 4: Would require the city’s Charter Review Advisory Commission to meet and review the charter every 8 years instead of 10.