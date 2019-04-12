TAMPA, Fla. — Its like time traveling without having to leave Tampa Bay. That's the vibe you get when you visit The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts to see the "Women are beautiful" exhibit.

Famed street photographer, Garry Winogrand is behind the candid photos and was known for capturing life's moments on the streets of New York.

"He created these images because he wanted to publish a book. It was never created to show as an exhibit" said Zora Carrier, Executive Director of The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts.

Winogrand was born in New York City and gained an interest in photography while serving in the military as a weather forecaster. He studied painting at City College and at Columbia University, where he learned how to develop and print.

His mastery of the 35-millimeter camera showcases his love of visual puns and tilted exposures in photographs.

"His photographs really captured life as we knew at that moment. People can look back and see what was reality at that time and can appreciate its art form," said Carrier.

The Women are Beautiful exhibit is open to the public at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts through December 31st.

RELATED: 'Frozen' star responds to questions surrounding Queen Elsa's sexuality

RELATED: Busch Gardens, Straz Center and more Black Friday deals around Tampa Bay

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter