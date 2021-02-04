Tampa Museum of Art offers free admission with vaccination card this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — There's one more perk to getting your COVID-19 shot this weekend in Tampa.
The Tampa Museum of Art is offering free admission April 3 and 4 for anyone who gets vaccinated, according to a post by Tampa Parks & Recreation.
All you need to do is show your vaccination card at the museum's welcome desk for one free entry. And even more convenient--the museum is located right across from the City of Tampa pop-up vaccination site at Curtis Hixon Park.
The Tampa Museum of Art welcomes visitors, families, and educators throughout the year for tours, studio classes, and special exhibits.
The museum is currently following COVID-19 safety guidelines including limited capacity, social distancing, and face coverings.
You can plan your visit at the Tampa Museum of Art's website.
