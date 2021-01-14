Tampa Museum of Art announces ambitious renovation plan

Construction is expected to start in early May until June 2022.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Museum of Art announced on Thursday that it is finalizing renovation plans that will increase the size of exhibitions and education facilities.

The museum says the decision was made to accommodate the area's growing community, and to allow more hands-on experiences for children and adults. Renovations will be completely privately funded by board members and donors.

Construction will begin in May of this year and is expected to last until June 2022. During that time, museum officials say they will attempt to make the building as accessible as possible. No closures are anticipated.

The Renovations will include:

Expanding the education department to a 10,000-sq-ft Education Center, which will feature new student exhibition spaces.

Changing occupied administrative areas into lecture rooms, classrooms and artist workspaces.

Freeing up space for larger exhibition spaces, and for multimedia projections and more "kinetic" exhibitions.