Tampa neighbors concerned over litter, road hazards caused by construction project

Neighbors say, between ripped up roadways, blocked driveways, and blind spots…it's bringing more grief than relief

TAMPA, Fla. — “No water, no notices, brown water,” one Seminole Heights neighbor said.

That’s just a fraction what neighbors in Seminole Heights say they’re dealing with as a result of city construction happening in their area.

“Employees leaving garbage throughout the neighborhood, we understand it’s hot, it’s Florida, but this is a constant refrain,” he said at a Tampa City Council meeting on September 1st.

The construction is happening as a part of the Southeast Seminole Heights Flooding Relief Project.

Now, councilmembers are pushing city infrastructure leaders for answers in a conversation that has spanned two council meetings and counting.

“This is a part of a $251 million project, this is not cheap,” councilman Guido Maniscalco said at a meeting on September 8th. The least they can do is not throw trash on the ground. I understand it’s a construction site, but it’s a residential area.”

Deputy Administrator of Infrastructure for the city, Brad Baird, says they are working to improve communication with neighbors and address concerns and planning a public meeting at the end of the month.

“We must and will do better,” he said.

Councilmembers have asked for the city infrastructure staff to provide another update at a workshop in two weeks on September 22nd.