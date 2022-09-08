Tampa's new rescue station will help support one of the busiest fire stations in the country

City leaders are hosting a grand opening of Tampa's new Fire Station 25.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are celebrating the grand opening of a new fire and rescue station, which aims to cut down on response times and help support one of the country’s busiest fire stations.

Fire Station 25, in the city’s Sulpher Springs neighborhood, will house two new rescue units, responding to medical calls and other emergencies and alleviating some of the burden facing nearby Fire Station 13.

The staff based at the new station will respond to medical calls and other emergencies, which make up roughly 90% of the calls in the area.

"For too long the men and women of Fire Station 13 have carried a disproportionately heavy burden of service calls," Tampa City Councilor Luis Viera said. "This station will go a long way to providing much-needed relief to the firefighters working in North Tampa and the residents they serve. I thank Mayor Castor and Chief Tripp for their collaboration and leadership in making these critical improvements in public safety."

The station sits at the site of the old Fire Station 11 and cost roughly $3.4 million to transform. The project was paid in part with federal COVID relief funds made available through the American Rescue Plan.