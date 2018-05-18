TAMPA, Fla. — Angela Platt never imagined being homeless.

But the U.S. Navy veteran found herself sleeping under a tree in Sun City Center for a month after she was forced out of her home. Her chronic back pain eventually made it impossible to work, which in turn made it impossible for her to continue paying her bills.

“I mean your survival instincts kick in," Platt said. "I would go from one place to another."

For more veterans than you might realize, homecoming can quickly turn into a housing crisis, said Sara Romeo, executive director of Tampa Crossroads, a non-profit veteran’s assistance center that works to get homeless veterans off the streets and into affordable housing.

►RELATED: Waging war on veteran homelessness in Tampa Bay

"We have heroes on our streets who are sleeping under palm trees, literally under bridges," she said. "People think veterans, or people in general, are homeless because they’re either mentally ill or dealing with substance abuse…but the reason for homelessness is so varied. We have very high-ranking people who have served for 20 or more years and are now homeless.”

Tampa Bay once had one of the largest concentrations of homeless veterans in the nation, according to Romeo.

There were more than 5,000 homeless veterans living in Hillsborough County in 2008, but that number has now dropped to less than 200, Romeo said.

The non-profit was awarded a $10,000 donation on Friday to help meet that goal.

10 years ago, there were 5,000+ homeless vets in Hillsborough Co.

Today, there are less than 200.@TampaCrossroads hopes to get that number to 0.@HomesForHeroes donated $10,000 to the non-profit to help their continued effort to house homeless veterans in our area. @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/QUtUfrYSnI — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) May 18, 2018

The Homes for Heroes Foundation, a nationwide network of affiliate real estate specialists and local business affiliates started after Sept. 11, 2001, made the donation as part of a $50,000 gift to help veterans across the country.

"They've given their life, they've given their time, they've sacrificed everything," said Renee Thompson, a fellow veteran and a Home for Heroes affiliate from Spartan Group Reality. "We need to be there for them."

Once veterans are placed in housing, Tampa Crossroads continues to work with them to give them the resources and services needed to succeed on their own.

Platt said she can't imagine where she'd be right now had it not been for Tampa Crossroads.

“If it wasn’t for all the people who collaborated…I had a lot of support of which I couldn’t have done this on my own, there is now way," she said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP