Tampa officer injured after head-on collision with wrong-way driver

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa Police officer is recovering Friday morning after she was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver.

Investigators say the driver was involved in an earlier hit and run before crashing into the police cruiser.

This happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Fowler Avenue.

Police say witnesses say they flagged down officers when they saw the man hit two cars while leaving a shopping plaza on East Fowler Avenue and North 22nd Avenue.

Police say he drove off and was going the wrong direction on Fowler Avenue when he hit a Tampa Police cruiser near the University of South Florida.

The officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Charges for the driver are pending, officers say.