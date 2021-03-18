Officer shoots at man carrying gun in roadway

Police say no one was hurt and the man was taken into custody.

TAMPA, Fla. — An officer shot at a man who was carrying a gun in the roadway, the Tampa Police Department said.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the department.

According to police, officers were driving down N. 22nd Street near E. Hamilton Avenue when they saw a man carrying a gun.

Officers reportedly told the man to drop the gun and one officer fired at the man while he was still holding the gun.

The man was then taken into custody and no one was hurt, police say.

The department says it's still early in the investigation and more information will be released.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.