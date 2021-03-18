Officer shoots at man carrying gun in roadway

TAMPA, Fla. — An officer shot at a man who was carrying a gun in the roadway, the Tampa Police Department said.
It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the department.
According to police, officers were driving down N. 22nd Street near E. Hamilton Avenue when they saw a man carrying a gun.
Officers reportedly told the man to drop the gun and one officer fired at the man while he was still holding the gun.
The man was then taken into custody and no one was hurt, police say.
The department says it's still early in the investigation and more information will be released.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Am I being scammed out of my stimulus check payment?
- Dashcam video shows the moment a semi crashes into a Polk County Sheriff's Office patrol car
- Spa killing spree leaves 8 dead in metro Atlanta; suspect captured
- Can your COVID-19 mask block pollen and allergies?
- Boat procession honors 3 Tampa Bay area officers killed in the line of duty this year
- Study: Florida ranked in top 10 on worst drivers list
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter