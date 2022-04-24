Rally in support of Palestine held in Temple Terrace

Organizers gathered amid escalating clashes, including an attack on Gaza and tensions at a Jerusalem holy site.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Ongoing clashes between Palestine and Israel took to the streets Saturday afternoon.

Community organizers supporting Palestine and its allies gathered at the intersection of North 56th Street and Fowler Avenue.

The Resistance of Tampa Bay group states its mission was to raise awareness and protest "the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people."

On top of decades-long tension, organizers also state it comes after Israeli police raids at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, considered the third holiest site in Islam, along with violence in the Gaza Strip.

"We don't believe that our people should be treated in the way that they are," organizer Leali Shalabi said. "That's why we're out here making our voices heard."

As someone with Palestinian heritage, she said the terrors have gone on too long, with little notice from the world. She said she hopes these rallies will get their message across to more people about what's happening thousands of miles away.

A smaller group of people holding Israeli flags briefly stood across the street. Pro-Palestinian protesters included allies of different backgrounds.

"It's all about humanity. I support humanity before any country, before any nation," Ali Bawany said.

Shalabi said she's helped organize rallies supporting Palestine as a child. She said activists form gatherings, whenever major clashes take place, in order to raise awareness on their cause.