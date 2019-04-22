TAMPA, Fla. — The deadly bombings in Sri Lanka hit especially close to home for a church in Tampa Bay.

Radiant Church sends mission groups to the country about four times a year, and the recent attacks won’t stop Pastor Aaron Burke from spreading the church's message.

Pastor Aaron lived in Sri Lanka in 2005 when he worked with children in orphanages and fell in the love with the island.

When he started Radiant Church in Tampa in 2013, he continued to lead and expand mission trips to Sri Lanka. On Sunday, he was preparing for his own Easter service when he heard about the bombings.

"It’s a celebratory day and to think of them packing into churches and this kind of evil happening just grieves me so much," said Pastor Aaron.

He and others from the church are heading back to Sri Lanka this summer to continue their missionary work.

Pastor Aaron added, "Easter is a sign of hope, it’s a sign that when things look lost, there can be a comeback, there can be a victory. To see so many people have such a terrible experience on that Easter, we know it’s short term because in the eyes of eternity, we’re all still going to be celebrating together."

