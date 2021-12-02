x
Local News

Tampa Police hope to identify man accused of battery on Super Bowl Sunday

He was caught on camera after the incident on Super Bowl Sunday.
Credit: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department posted to Facebook and Twitter Thursday that it is searching for a man for the battery of a woman.

Officers say they believe the man “unlawfully and inappropriately” grabbed a woman without her consent on Super Bowl Sunday.

Witnesses were able to capture photos of the man. Police say they believe he is in his 30’s or 40’s. 

The post says he was captured on video near the intersection of W. Tampa Bay Boulevard and N. Dale Mabry Highway shortly following the assault.

If you can help identify him, you are asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

