Tampa Police hope to identify man accused of battery on Super Bowl Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department posted to Facebook and Twitter Thursday that it is searching for a man for the battery of a woman.
Officers say they believe the man “unlawfully and inappropriately” grabbed a woman without her consent on Super Bowl Sunday.
Witnesses were able to capture photos of the man. Police say they believe he is in his 30’s or 40’s.
The post says he was captured on video near the intersection of W. Tampa Bay Boulevard and N. Dale Mabry Highway shortly following the assault.
If you can help identify him, you are asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.
- Third stimulus check: House committees working to solidify COVID plan
- Police beg help, senators flee in chilling Trump trial video
- New study shows how high blood pressure can impact your brain
- WATCH: Hero officer Eugene Goodman warns Senator Romney away from mob
- Biden administration looking at domestic travel restrictions as COVID variant spreads: report
- Party with Lombardi: The Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV boat parade is one for the books
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter