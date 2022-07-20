Hopeful for a 2025 opening, take a look at Peak Surf Park

Guests will be able to enjoy a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, simulated surf machine and surf lessons.

TAMPA, Fla. — No more waiting to catch the perfect wave, an adventurous man-made surf park has plans to come to the Tampa Bay area as soon as 2025.

Peak Surf Park released new photos, renderings and more details about the exhilarating park for beginners, experts and everyone in between who wants a taste of the surf life.

According to a news release, the property will provide a 30-acre surf destination packed with beaches, concert and event venues, bars and restaurants, retailers, education and business facilities, fitness and wellness amenities and more. The surf park is also built to support and implement resources that benefit local waterways and ecosystems, the company says.

"Beyond tapping into the widespread surf culture and introducing a destination to the Tampa Bay area that will draw interest from all over the world, we’re creating a shared experience that every single member of this community will benefit from in some way," Peak Surf Park’s Founder and visionary Tony Miller said in a statement. "Surfing is truly just the start of what we’re hoping to build here."

The company said following a preliminary survey conducted by Hotel & Leisure Advisors, the surf park concept in the Tampa Bay area "was met with unprecedented enthusiasm."

"Amenities that garnered the most interest include the full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, simulated surf machine and surf lessons," leaders from Peak Surf Park say.

In addition, the park is supposed to generate more than $50 million in both surfing and non-surfing revenue in its first year, an economic impact study shows. And by its second year of operation, Peak Surf Park expects to attract more than 800,000 visitors annually. Over time, it's predicted to create more than $1.3 billion in annual business and provide about 700 jobs per year.

The park's patented wave automation derives from an Australia-based leader in pool technology, Surf Lakes.

"The company is revolutionary in its design with the ability to simulate consistent, ocean-quality waves for varying skill levels in a controlled setting," according to the news release.