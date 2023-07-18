With New Tampa residents divided, Hillsborough leaders to decide fate of closed golf course

The developer is asking for it to be re-zoned for residential homes.

TAMPA, Florida — This morning the Hillsborough County Commission will decide the fate of a golf course in a New Tampa community that closed two years ago. The future of the property has divided neighbors in the Pebble Creek Subdivision.

It's likely to be a crowded meeting room Tuesday morning if past zoning meetings are any indication. Last time this was on the agenda in May, dozens of people who live in the Pebble Creek community were there to show how passionate they are about what's going to be done to that golf course property surrounding their homes.

Pebble Creek Golf Course in New Tampa closed in July 2021, and what to do with the space has been a hot topic ever since, with those who live along the property feeling strongly about its future.

Since the golf course closed, the property has been left largely un-maintained. The developer is hoping to get the zoning changed today so it can put in a few hundred single-family homes.

Some in the community are hoping for the change, saying the old run-down golf course is bringing down property values and new homes could be a refreshing change. Others say the construction and increased traffic would ruin the quiet way of life they've come to enjoy.

According to the meeting agenda, rezoning is recommended for approval with conditions. So even if it does get approved, the developer would have to meet those conditions to move forward with demolishing the golf course for new homes.