“I love it when you call me Magdalena,” sings Magdelena’s Pizzeria owner Maggie Rinaldi in her latest video posted to Facebook.

Rinaldi has been posting songs of her singing for the past two weeks – all getting hundreds of views – to help spread love and cheer while making and donating her popular pot pies.

“I can make people smile with my singing even though it’s not the best, it’s about making people smile,” Rinaldi said.

Rinaldi said she has donated more than 100 pot pies so far to St Joseph’s Hospital and a veteran's hospital.

“I really like to see people’s faces and they’re happy. They work so hard and for so long, the pot pie can help them a little bit. Anything I can give from my heart, you know?” Rinaldi said.

It’s easy to see her passion for cooking and giving. And, her creative approach of singing has helped her spread the word faster of her donated pot pies.

She had been working all day Friday on another big chicken pot pie giveaway for Easter Sunday. Anyone can swing by her pizzeria in Forest Hills to pick one up for free until she runs out.

She’s also planning to drop off some at local grocery stores, post offices and fire departments to help them celebrate the holiday -- spreading cheer and goodwill during this time of uncertainty.

“I just want to satisfy my purpose and my soul. People keep asking me why I do this and it makes me happy. It fulfills my dream and when I sleep at night I feel good,” Rinaldi said.

To learn more about her donations head to her Facebook page here.



