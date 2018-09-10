Tampa police are currently experiencing issues with their non-emergency phone number.

Right now, people are having trouble trying to call officers.

As a result, police are urging anyone having difficulties to call 911 instead.

"We will provide an update as soon as the technical issue is corrected," a Tampa police spokesperson wrote in a media release.

There was no immediate word about what caused the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from 10News.

