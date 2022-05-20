Tampa Police Asst. Chief Ruben Delgado announces retirement

The Department said he plans to take a job in the private sector.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department said in a news release Friday that Assistant Chief Ruben "Butch" Delgado plans to retire from the agency and take a job in the private sector.

The announcement comes after the Tampa City Council voted to confirm Mary O'Connor as the city's 43rd chief of police back in March. Delgado was a finalist for the role and served as interim chief of police prior to the permanent position being filled. He was named interim chief after Chief Brian Dugan retired in September 2021.

"Ruben Delgado and I have not only been colleagues but friends for over 20 years," Chief O'Connor said. "I was his Field Training Officer when he joined the department 24 years ago. I am sadsry happy for him as he takes on this new role in the next chapter of his life."

Delgado, a Tampa native, served the people of his hometown for 24 years at the Tampa Police Department. He played an instrumental part, the department said, in obtaining grant funding that would allow the department to curb the rise in pedestrian deaths.

"After 24 years with the Tampa Police Department, I am taking a job in the private sector," Delgado said. "This is a great opportunity for me. I am so proud of the work the Tampa Police Department has accomplished while serving and protecting the community over the years. Chief Mary O'Connor is a great leader and I know she will continue the proud legacy of this department."

Other areas where he played an intricate part include expanding TPD's bike safety program, and both police and administrative operations. In addition to working in patrol as a detective and supervisor, Delgado spent some of his career overseeing TPD's Communications Center.

He gave the department's Citizen Police Academy a makeover, while also coordinating officer training and employee recognition programs for the entire agency.

Delgado had a big impact on the capture of the accused Seminole Heights serial killer in 2017, the department said. He led detectives through 51 days and nights to help track down Howell Donaldson III and made an arrest.

The assistant chief also oversaw safety operations during Super Bowl LV when Tom Brady led the Bucs to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.