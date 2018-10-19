Tampa police said Friday they are investigating a woman's death as suspicious.
The woman's body was found near a business at 3712 N 15th St. about 10:20 a.m.
Her identity, cause of death and how long the body had been at the location are still being investigated.
This is a developing story.
