Tampa Police Department welcomes new certified therapy dog

TAMPA, Fla. — This holiday season, Tampa police have a new therapy dog named Teeter. She is an 11-month-old Labradoodle.
According to The National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with a mental illness have shared that the holidays make their condition worse.
Teeter will be available to help victims and witnesses who have just experienced a traumatic event.
"She comes into the room and makes it more of a lighthearted atmosphere for them," Bridget Coyman, a K9 handler for Tampa Police, said.
Teeter will also be available for any employees, including officers or 911 dispatchers, who are struggling.
"I’ve had two officers that have had their children write letters about Teeter and one drew a picture so they are obviously going home and they are talking about it," Coyman said.