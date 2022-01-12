Tampa Police Department welcomes new certified therapy dog

Teeter the Labradoodle will be available to help victims and witnesses who have just experienced a traumatic event.

TAMPA, Fla. — This holiday season, Tampa police have a new therapy dog named Teeter. She is an 11-month-old Labradoodle.

According to The National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with a mental illness have shared that the holidays make their condition worse.

"She comes into the room and makes it more of a lighthearted atmosphere for them," Bridget Coyman, a K9 handler for Tampa Police, said.

Teeter will also be available for any employees, including officers or 911 dispatchers, who are struggling.