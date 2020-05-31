'Stay home:' Tampa Police Chief Dugan says to peaceful protesters

More than 40 people were arrested Saturday night after some protests in Tampa turned violent.

TAMPA, Fla. — After a hectic night of violence in Tampa, Police Chief Brian Dugan has a message for peaceful protesters: Stay home.

During a press conference with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Chief Dugan said what happened last night will not be tolerated and that police will take an "even harder stance" Sunday. Charges among those arrested last night ranged from burglary to rioting and carrying concealed firearms.

Police say multiple businesses were looted along the Hillsborough, Busch, and Fowler corridors.

The Mobil gas station at N. 30th St and E. Busch Blvd was lit on fire, as well at the Champ's store located at N. 22nd St. and E. Fowler Ave.

"What I saw today was shameful," Mayor Castor said at one point during the conference.

She said she had hoped most of the people arrested last night were from out of town, but most were from the Tampa area.

Castor also said she will be consulting with county leaders to determine whether Tampa will have a curfew.

The evening scenes contrast with earlier peaceful protests in the Tampa Bay area following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Many people assembled in front of the Tampa Police Museum in the downtown area, later continuing to protest in Curtis Hixon Park.

Hundreds of demonstrators closed the intersection of Fowler Avenue and N. 56th Street during the afternoon as Temple Terrace police, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol officers kept watch and helped to keep the roadway closed.

