Tampa’s police chief defended his department, Thursday, against insinuations of racism.

Critics accuse Tampa PD of disproportionately targeting minorities when it comes to bicycle stops -- a practice which led the department to become the target of U.S. Justice Department investigation in 2105.

Whether things have changed since then depends upon who you ask. The department has statistics to suggest there’s been a huge improvement. But talk to people in certain parts of Tampa, and they’ll tell you they still feel harassed.

RELATED: Biking while black issue resurfaces in Tampa

MORE: DOJ releases findings on Tampa PD's controversial bike ticket policies

“They are still really pulling us over -- over nothing,” said Jimmy Watts, riding his bike in East Tampa. “I have been pulled over at least -- I can say -- 10 times on the bicycle.”

Three years ago, the Justice Department found Tampa PD was out of line, stopping and ticketing black people on bicycles a disproportionate amount of time – and using it as an excuse to ask questions.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“I think we’re being targeted. Blacks,” said Larry Jones, who was pulled over and questioned while riding the bike his son had purchased for him.

There have been policy changes at Tampa PD, and as a result, they’ve seen a drastic reduction in the number of citations written.

The department is also required to report its bicycle interaction statistics in a report each year before city council.

But last month that report, in some council members' opinions, did not adequately address the racial breakdown of those still being pulled over.

So, they asked Chief Brian Dugan to come back with those statistics. And when he did, the sparks flew.

“Are you targeting black neighborhoods?” asked Council Chairman Frank Reddick.

Reddick pointed out the vast majority of people being stopped on their bikes are still African-Americans.

Dugan fired back with a series of statistical charts showing most violent crime happens at night, and in the parts of town where those crimes happen, suspects are often described as being on bicycles.

The chief seemed well-prepared to address insinuations of racism.

“Let’s rip the Band-Aid off and talk about policing in our city,” he said, loading charts onto an overhead projector.

Chief Dugan showed council members how the vast majority of suspects in other types of crimes in other parts of town -- for example DUI arrests in South Tampa -- are predominately white.

“We are not targeting black males or black people for anything,” said Dugan.

Councilwoman Yvonne Capin took a less-accusatory tome.

“I’m very confident that it’s not happening under your watch. But we want to make sure that in our community nobody is being targeted,” she said.

Councilman Reddick seemed less convinced.

The other issues cited by Dugan had never been the target of a DOJ investigation, he pointed out, and urged the chief to stay on the topic of bicycle stops.

“Are these related to bicycles?” asked Reddick.

“Well sir, we’re here to talk about disparity,” said Dugan.

“No, no,” Reddick interjected, “We’re here to talk about bike stops.”

“I think it’s unfair for you to characterize disparities,” Dugan replied, offering other council members more information if they wanted to hear it.

“Well, you don’t run council,” said Reddick.

When the conversation finally settled down, the chief had defended his officers and Reddick had defended his constituents.

But three years later, it was clear the issue is still a sensitive topic.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.​​​​​​​

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP