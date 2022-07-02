Tampa police chief to host 3rd community forum on gun violence

The forum allows police to connect with the community on ways to curb senseless shootings.

TAMPA, Fla — Editor's note: The video above is from the second community forum held on Feb. 7, 2022.

The Tampa Police Department is gearing up to host its third community forum in an effort to fight gun violence in the city.

Tampa residents are invited to attend the open discussion hosted by the city's new police chief, Mary O'Connor, on Feb. 28. The community will be able to address local issues and voice concerns.

O'Connor will talk about what the department is doing to curb gun violence and announce new initiatives the department is taking to fix the problem.

Speakers from the previous community forum will attend. Rise Up for Peace founder, Patricia Brown, lost her son to gun violence in March 2020. She's an advocate for peaceful practices and embracing your neighbors.

In addition, Assistant Chiefs Lee Bercaw and Ruben "Butch" Delgado will be speaking at the event.