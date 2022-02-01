Tampa police set to host 2nd community forum to address gun violence

In the first month of 2022, there have been eight homicides.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department wants to hear from the community on ways to find solutions to gun violence.

Interim Chief Ruben Delgado is hosting the second community forum on gun violence on Monday, Feb. 7.

Neighbors around Tampa are encouraged to join the discussion as police discuss ways to slow crime down in the area. So far, police have investigated eight homicides in the city.

Delgado plans to address steps the department is taking and announce new initiatives to help combat the crime problem.

Rise Up For Peace founder and CEO Patricia Brown will also attend the forum and speak. She lost her son to gun violence in March 2020 and advocates for neighbors to speak out against senseless shootings.