Troopers: Tampa police officer crashes on I-75

FHP says there were no reported injuries.

TAMPA, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved a Tampa Police Department cruiser on I-75.

Troopers say the crash happened Monday morning in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

There were no reports of injuries in the crash, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: