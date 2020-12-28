x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Troopers: Tampa police officer crashes on I-75

FHP says there were no reported injuries.

TAMPA, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved a Tampa Police Department cruiser on I-75. 

Troopers say the crash happened Monday morning in the southbound lanes of the interstate. 

There were no reports of injuries in the crash, troopers said. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter