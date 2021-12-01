Tampa police introduce new crime prevention program

The program, called S.A.F.E., will provide education and training on a number of public safety best practices for neighborhoods and businesses.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is trying to improve its crime prevention efforts with a new program that focuses on educating neighborhoods, businesses and apartments across the city.

The program, called S.A.F.E., will not only be used to educate neighbors and business owners but also train them in a number of public safety best practices. Tampa police say the program includes engaging with neighborhoods, monitoring crime statistics and partnering with law enforcement.

"This is a natural step for a police department whose mission is to reduce crime and enhance the quality of life through a cooperative partnership with all our citizens. Bringing together citizens, police, landlords, tenants, business owners, and everyone else is the best way to prevent and attack crime," said Interim Police Chief Ruben Delgado.