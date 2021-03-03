State attorney: Tampa police officer justified in shooting man in January

The State Attorney's Office says all available evidence, including body camera footage and doorbell camera video, was used in making the decision.

TAMPA, Fla — The State Attorney's Office says that a Tampa police officer was justified in his use of deadly force against a 28-year-old man who was shot but survived in January.

It happened on Jan. 18, when five police officers responded to a 911 call from someone saying that an unknown person, later identified as Jeremy De La Cruz-Liwag, was armed with a gun and banging on their door at the Bowery Bayside Apartments on Westshore Boulevard, according to the state attorney's report.

The state attorney says the person provided officers with doorbell camera footage that shows De La Cruz-Liwag knocking on the door with a visible firearm in his left hand and then leaving when he did not receive an answer.

When shown the footage, one of the responding officers recognized De La Cruz-Liwag from prior dealings, according to the report.

In response to the footage, the report says five uniformed Tampa police officers approached De La Cruz-Liwag’s apartment where he opened the door, refused commands to show his hands, and began to raise a loaded 9 mm pistol at the officers.

The report says the five officers were arranged in a line outside of De La Cruz-Liwag’s apartment. Video from the first officer's body camera shows the officer attempted to engage in conversation with De La Cruz-Liwag before noting that he had his right hand behind his back, according to the report.

The state attorney says that the officer then commanded De La Cruz-Liwag to “come out here” and “let me see your hands” when De La Cruz-Liwag backed up into the apartment and raised his handgun "in the direction of the first officer."

The officer, "in fear for his life," fired three rounds at De La Cruz-Liwag, according to the report. The report says De La Cruz-Liwag fell in the entryway on his apartment and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers gave him first aid, and Tampa Fire Rescue drove him to a nearby hospital where he was treated for injuries to his abdomen and left arm.

The State Attorney's Office found that the officer was justified in his actions as he was "in fear of imminent death or great bodily harm when he used deadly force." The report also says the officer did not have a duty to retreat.

The state attorney says the decision was made by reviewing video footage, physical evidence like the three casings recovered at the scene, and applying applicable laws.

The officer, whose actions were deemed justified, has been with the Tampa Police Department for six years.