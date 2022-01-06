Family believes body found in Tampa is missing 24-year-old man

The man's body was found near South 20th Street.

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa launched a death investigation after a man's body was found Wednesday night.

Although police have not released the man's name, the family of John Larson, 24, said their search for their loved one is over.

At around 6:30 p.m., police said they found a man's body in the 900 block of South 20th Street. Police said it's still early in the investigation, but "foul play is not suspected."

Larson's sister, Joann told 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo her parents received a call from a Tampa police sergeant early Tuesday evening. The family was told a body was found in the area where they, plus a private investigator and K9s, were searching for John Larson.

Joann said she was also contacted by the private investigator who told her authorities located her brother's body.

The family said private investigators found the 24-year-old's body behind a dumpster at CED Port Tampa, right across the Ybor Turning Basin. They were able to identify him by a cross tattoo he had, Joann said.

Larson was reported missing after he never met up with friends in Ybor City back in April. In May, his truck was found.