Tampa police divers say they have found the body of a man who was seen in the waters of McKay Bay.

Witnesses said they saw the man about 7:30 p.m. in the water south of the 2600 block of Corrine Street, then go under the water but not resurface.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police say it's not known why he was in the water.

Divers with the Tampa Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office searched for the man.

