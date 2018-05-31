Tampa police divers are searching for a man who was seen in the waters of McKay Bay.

Witnesses said they saw the man about 7:30 p.m. in the water south of the 2600 block of Corrine Street, then go under the water but not resurface.

Divers with the Tampa Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office are actively searching for the man.

