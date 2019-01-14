TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash Sunday evening.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. when a man tried to cross Kennedy Blvd. near the McDonald's near S. Rome Ave. and was hit and killed by a car.

The man was not walking in a crosswalk, according to police.

Speeding or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police say.

Charges have not been filed.

