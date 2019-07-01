TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa police are investigating the deaths of a man and two family dogs, and police they say were likely the result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Dispatchers got a call around 9:44 a.m. Monday that a man was unconscious inside of his house on East Davis Boulevard.

When paramedics arrived, the 55-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were found inside. The man and two family dogs were pronounced dead.

RELATED: SILENT KILLER: Keyless ignitions linked to more than 2 dozen carbon monoxide deaths

The woman was sent to a local hospital in critical condition.

Several of the responding emergency workers were also sent to be evaluated at the hospital.

Police say it appears the vehicle, featuring push-to-start ignition, left running in the garage could have resulted in the carbon monoxide poisoning. Foul play is not suspected based on the preliminary investigation.

An investigation is underway.

