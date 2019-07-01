TAMPA -- Tampa police are investigating the deaths of a man and two family dogs, and police they say were likely the result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Dispatchers got a call around 9:44 a.m. Monday that a man was unconscious inside of his house on East Davis Boulevard.

When paramedics arrived, the 55-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were found inside. The man and two family dogs were pronounced dead.

The woman was sent to a local hospital in critical condition.

Several of the responding emergency workers were also sent to be evaluated at the hospital.

Police say it appears the vehicle that was left running in the garage could have resulted in the carbon monoxide poisoning. Foul play is not suspected based on the preliminary investigation.

An investigation is underway.

