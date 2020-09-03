TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired canines.

K-9 Bo served the people of Tampa from 2008 through 2018.

Officers say Bo was responsible for hundreds of drug arrests, as well as the seizure of more than $1 million in assets and cash.

He enjoyed his retirement years with his handler, Detective J. Bryant, and family. Bo died surrounded by his family.

