TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired canines.
K-9 Bo served the people of Tampa from 2008 through 2018.
Officers say Bo was responsible for hundreds of drug arrests, as well as the seizure of more than $1 million in assets and cash.
He enjoyed his retirement years with his handler, Detective J. Bryant, and family. Bo died surrounded by his family.
What other people are reading right now:
- 3 killed in I-75 crash involving concrete mixer, several cars
- All Floridians who traveled internationally are now being told to self-isolate
- Publix limiting purchases of sanitizing supplies amid coronavirus concerns
- Regal Princess cruise ship docks in Florida after coronavirus test of two crew members
- Virginia lawmakers pass bill capping monthly costs of insulin to $50
- Man accused of murdering couple in their sleep arrested after manhunt
- 24 flea-infested cats rescued from garage in Spring Hill
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter