TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say they are looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Officers have secured an arrest warrant for Rashad Thulani Hill, 45, after an armed robbery Sunday night at Noor Meat Market on 40th Street N.

Detectives say Hill grabbed cash from the countertop and took off.

Hill previously served more than 14 years in Florida State Prison for attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800.873.TIPS.

