TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 76-year-old man they say never returned home after a walk Thursday afternoon.

Earnest Lush was last seen walking in the area of East Annona Avenue around 2 p.m. Thursday.

His family says they were worried when he never came home and contacted police.

He's lived in the area for less than a year, and police say he may not know how to get home. He suffers from several medical conditions, including dementia, limited eyesight, and walks with a limp.

Police are asking for the community to keep an eye out for him and are asking anyone who sees him to call (813) 231-6130.

