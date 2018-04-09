TAMPA -- Tampa police continue to investigate after a man was found shot to death Monday evening.

Police say they responded to shots fired in the area of N. Brooks St. and E. Annie St. around 8:35 p.m. and found an adult male with upper body trauma.

According to the news release, police tried to treat the victim but he was sent for further treatment at Tampa General Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are asking for anyone with further information to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at (800) 873-TIPS.

