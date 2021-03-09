Tampa police to hold memorial ceremony on 1-year anniversary of fallen Officer Jesse Madsen

Madsen died when he veered his cruiser into a wrong-way driver on Interstate 275. Police said he was trying to protect others.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department will be holding a brief memorial remembrance ceremony on Wednesday to pay tribute to an officer who was killed in the line of duty one year ago.

The memorial ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of the Monument for Fallen Officers at Tampa Police Department headquarters.

The police department says Mayor Jane Castor and Chief Mary O'Connor will be joined by members of Madsen's family.

Officer Jesse Madsen died on March 9, 2021, when he veered his cruiser into a wrong-way driver on Interstate 275, then Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said. Dugan said the 45-year-old officer died trying to protect others.

Madsen had been with the Tampa Police Department for 16 years. Dugan said he was a decorated police officer and a seven-time recipient of police life-saving awards.

He dedicated his life to the safety and service of others, Dugan added, first as a United States Marine combat veteran, then as a police officer in Lyndhurst and Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Madsen left behind a wife and three kids.