Tampa Police announce pilot program that will pair officers with mental health professionals

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa officers will soon be accompanied by licensed counselors for calls relating to mental health, the police department announced.
The one-year pilot program will have four officers and four mental health professionals work together. Police say they anticipate it to expand next year.
The department says it still is searching for licensed mental health professionals. Anyone who is interested can apply here.
Once every person is officially signed up, police are expecting to start the pilot in late summer.
